Who Won At The Critics' Choice Awards

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:24s
Who Won At The Critics' Choice Awards2020 saw these celebrities walk away with an award.
Brad Pitt Wins at Critics' Choice Awards 2020, Quentin Tarantino Accepts on His Behalf

Brad Pitt picked up an award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, but he wasn’t there so Quentin...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Sify


Ava DuVernay & Jharrel Jerome Celebrate 'When They See Us' Win at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

When They See Us is a winner! The Netflix show took home the award for Best Limited Series at the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Sify



Jennifer Aniston misses Critics' Choice Awards in favour of night with Friends [Video]Jennifer Aniston misses Critics' Choice Awards in favour of night with Friends

Jennifer Aniston skipped the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night so she could spend time with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

