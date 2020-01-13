Global  

New York Synagogue Attack: Grafton Thomas Enters Not Guilty Plea

New York Synagogue Attack: Grafton Thomas Enters Not Guilty Plea

Grafton Thomas, the 37-year-old accused of using a machete to attack multiple people at the Monsey home of a rabbi, appeared in court Monday to face multiple hate crime charges.

CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.
