New York Synagogue Attack: Grafton Thomas Enters Not Guilty Plea

Grafton Thomas, the 37-year-old accused of using a machete to attack multiple people at the Monsey home of a rabbi, appeared in court Monday to face multiple hate crime charges.



Recent related videos from verified sources New York Weather: 1/13 Monday Afternoon Forecast CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Some clearing is expected into tonight. Temperatures will dip to around 40° by daybreak. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:00Published 54 minutes ago New York Public Library Shares Top 5 Most Checked-Out Books To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, the New York Public Library is releasing a list of most checked-out books in its history. Topping the list is the children’s book The Snowy Day by.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:38Published 54 minutes ago