WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud

Bolts of lightning could be seen in an ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines on Sunday.

The volcano's eruption prompted thousands of evacuations in the surrounding area and caused hundreds of flights to be canceled.
