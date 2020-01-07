Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ovie Soko predicts 'cheating' in new Love Island villa

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Ovie Soko predicts 'cheating' in new Love Island villa

Ovie Soko predicts 'cheating' in new Love Island villa

'Love Island' star Ovie Soko believes there will be more cheating in the winter edition as the new villa is much bigger, so there are "more places to be alone".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island’s Ovie Soko is finally returning to our screens joined by some huge stars

*Exciting news!* While we’re unable to tune into our daily dose of Love Island to spot pro...
Now - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz OH DEAR! Ovie Soko predicts 'cheating' in the new Love Island villa #OvieSoko #LoveIsland #WinterLoveIsland #ITV… https://t.co/lsEu8FtmZQ 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting' [Video]Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting'

Amber Gill lied on Love Island VT to sound 'interesting' She received messages from fans asking for her opinion on the new Islanders set to hit the villa on Sunday, but she was hesitant to make..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:11Published

First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa [Video]First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

Love Island is about to return to our screens and HuffPost UK has been given early access to the villa for a first look at where the islanders will be staying. There are a few new additions, including..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.