2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News

While a number of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry insiders are celebrating after nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday morning, other high-profile hopefuls had a disappointing start to the day.
The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2020 Oscars nominations

After weeks of campaigning and strategizing, the Oscar nominations have finally been revealed. The...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •TIME


Oscar nominations 2020: Biggest surprises and snubs

Greta Gerwig, Taron Egerton and Jennifer Lopez all got snubbed in their respective categories
Independent - Published


SebastianCorby

Corby Sebastian RT @IGN: Here are the biggest Oscar nomination snubs of 2020, from Greta Gerwig not being nominated for best director to Adam Sandler's Unc… 2 minutes ago

lumos94

Alexis RT @TIME: “Joker” led the pack. Female directors were shut out. “The Farewell” and “Uncut Gems” received no nominations. Here are the bigg… 3 minutes ago

iConversations

Conversations Oscar Nominations 2020: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises @wmag https://t.co/v8aT5yKZyh https://t.co/afBqv7LjMJ 5 minutes ago

cats_goat

CatsGOAT RT @fredfrog320: Biggest snubs from the Oscar nominations: BEST PICTURE: "Cats" BEST DIRECTOR: Tom Hooper, "Cats" BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: "Ca… 5 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy RT @TIME: Here are the biggest snubs and surprises of the 2020 Oscar nominations https://t.co/m1qTLZocHw 9 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna 14 biggest snubs and surprises https://t.co/9c31uYO0n0 10 minutes ago

JoanaLobato10

Joana Lobato RT @wmag: As 2020's #Oscar nominations are announced, take a closer look at some of the nominees who starred in W's #BestPerformances issue… 11 minutes ago

btglifestyle

A Movie Blog RT @RottenTomatoes: What was your biggest snub or surprise from today's #OscarNoms? https://t.co/bO73HAioCd 12 minutes ago


Oscar Nomination Snubs [Video]Oscar Nomination Snubs

Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina are some of the most shocking snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about [Video]The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

This year’s Academy Award nominees include: men

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:04Published

