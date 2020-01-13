Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs.

LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten teams. The Clemson Tigers (14-0) enter the game as a slight underdog, despite being the reigning national champions.

Coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers have not lost a game in 29 outings and are vying for their third championship in 4 years.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the season as a Heisman favorite and is supported by a tough defense and shifty running back Travis Etienne.

However, many overlooked Clemson all year and have doubted whether Lawrence can lead the Tigers to another title.

The only thing standing in the way of Clemson's dynasty dreams are the No.

1 LSU Tigers.

The 'Bayou Bengals' are led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and their fiery coach, Ed Orgeron While LSU has historically leaned on a stout defense and overall physical style of play, their offense has been the difference this year.

Burrow has set the bar for QB excellence all year and is surrounded by play makers like running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Clemson add to its championship legacy, or will LSU take the title just up the road to Baton Rouge?