Mike Leach introduced in Starkville

Perhaps the most interesting man at the podium in all of college football, Mike Leach was bound to get the next era of Mississippi State football off to a promising start at Friday’s introductory press conference.
- this afternoon... leach took to- the mic for the first time, as- head coach of the bulldogs... - and he wasn't too shy about - ringing his very own cowbell.

- earlier this week... the former- washington- state head man signed a four- - year contract... worth- 20-million- dollars.- after eight years, at wazzu...- leach says one of the biggest - draws to starkville, was the- recruiting hot bed... within a- 300-mile radius.- on top of that... he wants to - leave a legacy, at m-s-u... in - way - that only he can phrase so- eloquantly.

- - "you're going to be dead in 100 years - anyway, so you want to try to - have as many experiences as you- can, and everybody's- got goals and thinigs that they- want to accomplish and so it is- kind of a path and- - - - really i guess in my case i jus- want a different experience - although i'll always- cherish the experiences i had - previously.

I want to be a part- of achieving- some big things too and like i- said together with our players.- - - - with our players."

This is leach's first head- coaching job, in the s-e-c... - having- also previously spent 10-



