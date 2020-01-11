Mike Leach introduced in Starkville

- perhaps the most interesting ma- at the podium, in all of- college football... mike leach- was bound to get the next - era of mississippi state- football, off to a promising- start...- at friday's introductory press- conference.

- this afternoon... leach took to- the mic for the first time, as- head coach of the bulldogs... - and he wasn't too shy about - ringing his very own cowbell.

- earlier this week... the former- washington- state head man signed a four- - year contract... worth- 20-million- dollars.- after eight years, at wazzu...- leach says one of the biggest - draws to starkville, was the- recruiting hot bed... within a- 300-mile radius.- on top of that... he wants to - leave a legacy, at m-s-u... in - way - that only he can phrase so- eloquantly.

- - "you're going to be dead in 100 years - anyway, so you want to try to - have as many experiences as you- can, and everybody's- got goals and thinigs that they- want to accomplish and so it is- kind of a path and- - - - really i guess in my case i jus- want a different experience - although i'll always- cherish the experiences i had - previously.

I want to be a part- of achieving- some big things too and like i- said together with our players.- - - - with our players."

This is leach's first head- coaching job, in the s-e-c... - having- also previously spent 10-