Purdue MSU

Tom izzo: probably the worst beating i've taken as a coach.

Tom izzo has coached at michigan state for 25 years and 855 games..

He's won 72 percent of those contests.

Losses to purdue a part of the remaining 28 percent..

Including today.

Izzo summing up this afternoon's defeat as a butt kicking.

Trevion williams looking to build on that 36 point 20 rebound peformance thursday..

Easier said than done against a izzo coached team that features that guy..

Cassius winston one of the premier point guards in the country..

But the mackey magic alive and well today..

This was all purdue..

Williams gets the hook shot to go..

The gold and black's lead growing..

Later..

It's williams again..

The sophomore had a game-high 16 on the day..

Matt haarms back after suffering a hip injury against michigan..

That didn't seem to affect his jumper..

Purdue up seven after that shot..

And a big story in this contest..

Evan boudreaux..

The senior contributing on both ends of the floor..

Including a trio of three point bombs... threes please and thank you!

The purdue lead up to 15..

Boudreaux finished with 11.

Izzo and company getting spanked..

And the roof blown off mackey arena just a few possessions later..

Sasha stefanovic in transition..

The boilers up 20 over the spartans.and the rest is history..

Purdue tops michigan state 71-42..

It's the program's largest win over m-s-u since 19-71..

Izzo was 15 years old.

Matt painter: the spark that he gave us.

Going into the game.

Being able to knock down some perimeter shots.

Any time you can play that spot.

With a good low post player, you know that really helps.

You know we got some good looks from that spot before, aaron had a couple good looks that just didn't go down that trevion made some nice passes on.

But any time you do that you're going to help your spacing.

You're going to make it a little bit easier to get post ups, you're going to make it easier to get the ball into the paint.

Then the two defensive plays were huge.

You know he did a great job of just holding his position and taking those charges.

Evan boudreaux: we talked about it all week how we have to play with more effort and energy than them.

And so charges, and getting them in foul trouble i think it was big for them or big for us because they