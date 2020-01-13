Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020)

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 07:58s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020)

Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020)

These are the BEST red carpet looks from the 2020 Critics Choice Awards!

That's right, it’s time to critique Hollywood’s best-dressed.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the stars who stunned us the most at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards, from Florence Pugh's shimmering Prada dress, to Billy Porter's butterfly body art and of course, Zendaya's Tom Ford dress.

Join MsMojo as we count down our picks for the Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Best Looks at the Critics' Choice Awards (2020)

These are the BEST red carpet looks from the 2020 Critics Choice Awards!

That's right, it’s time to critique Hollywood’s best-dressed.

For this list, we’re taking a look at the stars who stunned us the most at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards, from Florence Pugh's shimmering Prada dress, to Billy Porter's butterfly body art and of course, Zendaya's Tom Ford dress.

Join MsMojo as we count down our picks for the Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards!



Recent related news from verified sources

Jharrel Jerome Wins Best Actor for 'When They See Us' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Jharrel Jerome is a Critics’ Choice winner! The 22-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •SifyE! Online


Zendaya Shines in (Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved) Metallic Crop Top at Critics' Choice Awards: See the Pics

Zendaya hit the red carpet at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (Jan. 12) in a sculpted...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

royalregaliallc

Royal Regalia 🛍 RT @Essence: Zendaya has officially been crowned the Queen of the Red Carpet! 🔥https://t.co/AXiTfocVpZ https://t.co/lBshVlRLC8 4 minutes ago

megumishibasaki

megumi shibasaki RT @harpersbazaarus: All the Best Red-Carpet Looks from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards https://t.co/rMqOv9IXaz 11 minutes ago

Crommatica

crommatica RT @VogueParis: We can always count on Billy Porter to Bring it to the Runway --> https://t.co/iXkJEb7J11 © Getty Images https://t.co/7rxI… 20 minutes ago

VogueParis

Vogue.fr Block colors made a serious appearance on the runway last night at the Critics' Choice Awards and we're here for it… https://t.co/SMGRSZ6FJF 24 minutes ago

LAmag

Los Angeles Magazine The best looks from last night’s #CriticsChoice Awards https://t.co/uppeIuazOn https://t.co/FoQiSx8PqX 25 minutes ago

pinkfans

Pink Fans The best Critics' Choice Awards 2020 red carpet looks - TODAY https://t.co/tUNXVxbBbZ https://t.co/KuKH82X4LP 35 minutes ago

avaduvernayfans

AvaDuVernay Fans All the Best Red-Carpet Looks from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. #HarpersBazaar https://t.co/mzaCTbmqhd https://t.co/oTm4pMVuwa 46 minutes ago

kzk_101

KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK The Best Looks from Last Night’s Critics Choice Awards https://t.co/phAjq5S27L https://t.co/NrlDtPBAW5 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners. The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night. and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession'. Best Actor..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations [Video]'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations. It is the most of any movie competing in the 2020 Oscars. The DC villain origin story will go up against other films such as 'Once Upon a Time in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.