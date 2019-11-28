Global  

Project Voice

Project VoiceVoice Tech conference in Chattanooga.
Project Voice

America, is officially making chattanooga its permanent home.

Project voice, gives valuable insights about voice technology, in addition to learning best practices, hearing innovative case studies, and discovering ways to utilize voice tech across different markets.

Companies such as amazon, google, microsoft, samsung, mercedes benz and others participate in the event and its more than 100 educational sessions, in addition to the voice world fair, which features some of the most exciting products and services in voice tech.

As technology evolves it would become voice driven or what we like to call voice first and that's what we are seeing and thats what this confrence is all about.

Is what can voice do for technology, what is it doing right now, and what can we expect in the future" project voice is also extending the oppurtinty for students who are interested in tech feilds the ability to attend thursday's confernce for free, just by showing their student id.

