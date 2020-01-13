Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry'

The Weinstein trial entered its second week as the judge and lawyers in the case sought to select a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

Hadid told Justice James Burke, who is presiding over the case, she had met Weinstein before, as well as actress Salma Hayek, who may be called as a witness or be mentioned during the trial.

Despite this, Hadid said she could remain impartial.

"I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts," Hadid said.

Dozens of other potential jurors were excused after saying they could not be impartial, without providing a reason.