Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J.

Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing.

Katie Johnston reports.
