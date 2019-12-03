Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:12s - Published

Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert

The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”.

The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince’ concert will take place on Jan.

28, just two days after the 2020 Grammys.

With his subversive attitude and commanding nature, he straddled musical genres and created electrifying music that was bursting with character … we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy at this year's post-GRAMMYs special, Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, via statement.

A number of artists will perform at the concert, including Beck, Alicia Keys and John Legend.

Usher, St.

Vincent, Foo Fighters and Earth, Wind & Fire are also confirmed for the event.

In addition, the tribute concert will feature several “historic” performances by Prince’s musical friends and collaborators.

This includes his bands, The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time.

As well as Sheila E., who is acting as a co-musical director of the special alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.