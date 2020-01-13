Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race.

On Jan.

13, Democratic candidate Cory Booker announced his departure from the presidential race.

The announcement comes on the eve of the latest Democratic debate, which will now only feature six candidates, all of whom are white.

In an email to his supporters, Booker said it was a “difficult decision,” but that he no longer had a “path to victory.”.

It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory, Cory Booker, via NBC News.

Booker went on to cite a lack of money as one of the reasons for his failed campaign.

Our campaign has reached the point where we need more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win — money we don’t have .., Cory Booker, via NBC News.

He also stated that the “urgent business of impeachment” would prevent him from campaigning further.

In a video titled “Thank You,” Booker promised to “get back on the campaign trail” for whoever the future Democratic nominee is.

So now I recommit myself to work.

I can’t wait to get back on the campaign trail and campaign as hard as I can for whoever is the eventual nominee, Cory Booker, via YouTube