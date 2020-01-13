2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:24s - Published 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners. The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night. And included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession'. Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'. Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen'. Best Comedy Series: 'Fleabag'. Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, 'Barry'. Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'. Best Picture: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'. Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'. Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Irishman'. Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite,' Sam Mendes, '1917'