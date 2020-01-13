Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners.

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night.

And included a big list of winners in television and film.

Best Drama Series: 'Succession'.

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'.

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen'.

Best Comedy Series: 'Fleabag'.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, 'Barry'.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'.

Best Picture: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'.

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'.

Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Irishman'.

Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite,' Sam Mendes, '1917'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (local time). The...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineDNA


Renee Zellweger Takes Home Best Actress Award for 'Judy' at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Renee Zellweger is one of the night’s big winners! The 50-year-old actress took home the award for...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy [Video]The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics&apos; Choice Awards.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Jharrel Jerome Reveals His Next Project [Video]Jharrel Jerome Reveals His Next Project

After his big win at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, "When They See Us" star Jharrel Jerome discusses the impact of his role in Ava DuVernay's acclaimed Netflix miniseries and his next project.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.