2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners
The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night.
And included a big list of winners in television and film.
Best Drama Series: 'Succession'.
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'.
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen'.
Best Comedy Series: 'Fleabag'.
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, 'Barry'.
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'.
Best Picture: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'.
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'.
Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Irishman'.
Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite,' Sam Mendes, '1917'