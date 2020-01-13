Global  

High School Boys Basketball: Caleb McCarty named Mississippi All-Star

High School Boys Basketball: Caleb McCarty named Mississippi All-Star

High School Boys Basketball: Caleb McCarty named Mississippi All-Star

Fresh off drawing the main event at this year’s Hoopsfest just two days ago, the Biloxi boys basketball program now has something else to celebrate.
High School Boys Basketball: Caleb McCarty named Mississippi All-Star

- fresh off drawing the main even- at this year's- hoopsfest, just two days ago...- the biloxi boys basketball- program... now has something- else to celebrate.- today... caleb mc-carty was - named to the mississippi- - alabama all-star roster...- serving as the only boys- representative, - from the gulf coast.- he'll be one of 12 players- suiting up, for the magnolia- state...- averaging a double-double,- through 16 games... so far- this season.- his post dominance has the- indians off and rolling, to a - 14-2 start... despite losing- four other starters, from a - year ago.

- at about 6'7", 180 pounds... th- future is bright, for the big - red - senior big man.

- - "last year he was under the - radar - because we had so many pieces - around him.

When you have two - 6'6" twins, they- - - - get all the attention.

We had - another little guard proby- that's at pearl river, and so h- was kind of the baby of the - family last year.

And it was hi- first year starting last year.- didn't get the ball to him last- year that much because we reall- didn't have to- get the ball to him.

And so - losing all those guys last year- losing eight seniors, he's the- guy now.

But it's just a matter- of time before he's going to pu- on a division i uniform."

- the mississippi-alabama all-sta- - - - games will take place on friday- march 13th... from a-e wood - coliseum... on the campus of- mississippi college, in clinton- the boys will tip things off, a- 7 p-m... right after the- girls... at




