Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

The killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago.

The information comes from five current and former top level administration officials.

According to NBC, Trump’s national security advisor at the time, John Bolton, urged him to assassinate Soleimani in June of 2019, following Iran’s take down of a U.S. drone.

At the time, Trump rejected the idea, saying it was “only on the table” if Iran directly killed an American.

In December 2019, Soleimani's assassination officially became an option, when an attack by Iran killed a U.S. contractor and injured four U.S. service members.

This new information in troubling for Trump, as it was previously said that Soleimani’s assassination was imperative, as he posed an imminent threat to the United States.

Trump has since taken to Twitter to declare that it “[didn’t] really matter” whether Soleimani was an imminent threat.

