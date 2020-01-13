Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019
Soleimani Strike Was Authorized
by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed
that .
The killing of Iranian
General Qassem Soleimani was
authorized by Donald Trump
nearly seven months ago.
The information comes from five current
and former top level administration officials.
According to NBC, Trump’s national security advisor at
the time, John Bolton, urged him to assassinate Soleimani
in June of 2019, following Iran’s take down of a U.S. drone.
At the time, Trump rejected the idea, saying it was
“only on the table” if Iran directly killed an American.
In December 2019, Soleimani's assassination officially
became an option, when an attack by Iran killed a U.S.
contractor and injured four U.S. service members.
This new information in troubling
for Trump, as it was previously said
that Soleimani’s assassination was
imperative, as he posed an imminent
threat to the United States.
Trump has since taken to Twitter to declare
that it “[didn’t] really matter” whether
Soleimani was an imminent threat.
