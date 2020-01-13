Global  

Family's home burns down right after birth of their child

Evening.

I'm dorothy sherman.

I'm john mercer.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

A happy time quickly turned into a tragic situation for a bledsoe county family right before christmas.

They had just had a child when their house burned down.

Now, they're trying to pick up the pieces and move forward.

That's tonight's top local story.

This is what's left after a raging fire destroyed the blevins' home.

Jessica blevins: "i honestly thought it was a nightmare."

Jessica blevins was at the hospital when she found out.

She had just given birth to her fifth child.

Ssica blevins: "we were supposed to come home that day and we didn't have a home to go to."

It was the house they were looking forward to raising their family in.

The home was bought by jessica's husband's great-grandparents in the 1918.

The family had been living there for over a year.

Now, they're just doing what they can to try to move forward after the difficult loss.

Jessica blevins: "we haven't really been able to just enjoy christmas or having a brand new baby that we tried for three years for, so it's been really devastating to just be able to embrace the new baby into the family, having to start over from scratch."

Blevins says they have gotten some community support.

Their church has been taking donations and people have been raising money for the family.

Jessica blevins: "it's been really overwhelming."

Blevins sends a thank you to the people who have helped, but adds they still have a long way to go.

There is an account set up for donations at the mountain valley bank to help the blevins recover.

Folks can call the bank, if they want to




