Radiance Technologies, Auburn University partnership for engineering program

A new college program partnership hopes to inspire the next generation of engineers.

Radiance technologies is partnering with the auburn university to offer a fully online master of engineering management cohort program.

It will be available for full-time employee- owners.

The chancellor of "radiance university " says this opportunity will offer professional development and personal growth.

Lane fanny, chancellor of radiance university "we are investing in the next generation of leaders.

These are gonna be people that go through this program, that are gonna be running the company.

You know this is about sustainability, about capability edge, and making sure that as a company we are propelling and growing along the way."

