Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere

Video Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the 'Frozen 2' Premiere

Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere

Selena Gomez talks about her little sister and dressing up with her for the premiere of "Frozen 2."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SelenatorRtweet

Selenator Retweet RT @SelenaGomezNews: Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere https://t.co/GuD9vQPInp 17 minutes ago

robdcorley

Robert Corley Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere https://t.co/slsl8WpDFW 27 minutes ago

tlndselzjb

➶ 𝕚𝕤 ɪɴ ᴀ ᴄʀᴏᴡᴅᴇᴅ ʀᴏᴏᴍ🦋 RT @WorldwideSelG: Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere https://t.co/Jtp0HNe0Qh 1 hour ago

WorldwideSelG

Selena Gomez Worldwide Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere https://t.co/Jtp0HNe0Qh 2 hours ago

SelenaGomezNews

Selena Gomez News Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere https://t.co/GuD9vQPInp 2 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🎇🎆🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Selena Gomez Took Her Little Sister to the "Frozen 2" Premiere https://t.co/Ep5XYaUJQq via @YouTube 2 hours ago

brother_robbins

Cap🐺 RT @dailydaulton: I love how Justin Bieber had to beg his followers for it for days and selena gomez over took him in a few hours with litt… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez was upstaged by younger sister on red carpet debut [Video]Selena Gomez was upstaged by younger sister on red carpet debut

Selena Gomez has been upstaged on the red carpet, by none other than her 6 year old sister.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Billie Eilish Reveals Why Rihanna Is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations [Video]Billie Eilish Reveals Why Rihanna Is One Of Her Biggest Inspirations

Billie Eilish gushes over Rihanna, Gambino, & Tyler The Creator. Selena Gomez talks about her little sister going on her first red carpet event, Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes may have matching tattoos...

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.