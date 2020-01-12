Global  

The Royal Family Holds Summit On Prince Harry And Meghan

The Royal Family Holds Summit On Prince Harry And Meghan

The Royal Family Holds Summit On Prince Harry And Meghan

The queen has approved a &quot;period of transition&quot; but said a &quot;final decision&quot; on Prince Harry and Meghan&apos;s royal duties will be made soon.
Queen Elizabeth II prepares for royal family summit over Prince Harry, Meghan

LONDON -- Ensconced with aides at her royal retreat, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II prepared Sunday for...
Newsday - Published

Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision: Royal Family Is 'Entirely Supportive'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the support of the Queen and the royal family in their decision...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.com



Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published

Queen Elizabeth Holds Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

ET Canada has the latest on the showdown at Sandringham where Queen Elizabeth II summoned the three princes - Charles, William, and Harry - along with Meghan Markle on the phone from Canada, to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published

