Samsung's new Galaxy phones leak (again)

CES is finally over, but there’s no time to rest if you’re a mega-corporation like Samsung.

The company just revealed two new smartphones in Las Vegas (including a best of CES winner), but now we're getting details about devices that Samsung is expected to show off before our next big trade show, MWC.

The Galaxy S20 should be Samsung's new flagship line, and they are also expected to announce a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip.
