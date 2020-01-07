Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

Responding to a question on why the American people should trust U.S. intelligence on the imminent threat posed by Qassem Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said agency personnel do their 'best' to present intelligence accurately.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

"There was in fact a set of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qassim Soleimani," Pompeo added while at an event at the Hoover Institution in California.

Pompeo's comments come after members of Congress pushed President Donald Trump's administration for more information about the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

On Monday (January 13), the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said he was "disappointed and frustrated" that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had declined to testify at a committee hearing on Iran set for Tuesday.

"Each passing day raises new questions about the strike that killed General Soleimani.

Was there really an imminent threat?

Was it part of a larger operation?

What was the legal justification?

What is the path forward?" the committee's chairman, Representative Eliot Engel, said in a statement.



Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo tiptoes away from talk of 'imminent' attack planned by Iran's Soleimani

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Tuesday to further distance himself from his assertion...
Reuters - Published

Pompeo: US didn't know when, where Soleimani attacks would happen

Pompeo says there is 'no doubt' Soleimani was planning imminent attacks, but US did not know...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

chnealjr

Calvin Neal How do you know when Pompeo is lying, when his mouth moves. Pompeo reiterates claim of "imminent" attacks Soleim… https://t.co/6kbFsqjZXm 17 minutes ago

hamradioshow

Ham Radio Show Pompeo reiterates claim of 'imminent' attacks Soleimani was plotting https://t.co/ufOayT8VFi 21 minutes ago

unfilterradio

UNFILTERED RADIO Pompeo reiterates claim of 'imminent' attacks Soleimani was plotting https://t.co/XtVSQkCSXN 21 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting ‘imminent attacks’: Responding to a question on why the American people should trust... https://… 25 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting ‘imminent attacks’: Responding to a question on why the American people should trust… https://t.co/p6u8XWrD6b 25 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting ‘imminent attacks’ https://t.co/JmrwlkOroa 27 minutes ago

Robert2909

Robert RT @realTuckFrumper: Pompeo reiterates claim of 'imminent' attacks Soleimani was plotting https://t.co/4wjvO70nTu 34 minutes ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Pompeo reiterates claim of 'imminent' attacks Soleimani was plotting https://t.co/4wjvO70nTu 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat [Video]Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat

Reporters challenge Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration’s assertion that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack on American facilities.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.