Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

"There was in fact a set of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qassim Soleimani," Pompeo added while at an event at the Hoover Institution in California.

Pompeo's comments come after members of Congress pushed President Donald Trump's administration for more information about the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

On Monday (January 13), the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said he was "disappointed and frustrated" that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had declined to testify at a committee hearing on Iran set for Tuesday.

"Each passing day raises new questions about the strike that killed General Soleimani.

Was there really an imminent threat?

Was it part of a larger operation?

What was the legal justification?

What is the path forward?" the committee's chairman, Representative Eliot Engel, said in a statement.