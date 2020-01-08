Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan.

8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified bunkers.

Gavino Garay reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

How troops in Iraq escaped a devastating attack

Charred earth and twisted metal.

This is what Iranian retribution looks like.

Tehran fired at least 22 ballistic missiles at the the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, which houses U.S. forces, in retaliation for an American airstrike that took out a top Iranian military commander.

One rocket knocked down more than a dozen heavy concrete blast walls and incinerated shipping containers used as living space by U.S. soldiers.

Another destroyed two hangars that normally house Blackhawk helicopters, ripping through offices nearby and causing a fuel fire that lasted hours.

But the damage could have been much worse.

During a media walk-through, Iraqi officers station at at the base told Reuters staff began moving personnel and weaponry into fortified bunkers hours before the attack.

By midnight, not as single helicopter or jet remained out in the open.

And there was no loss of life.

An intelligence source told Reuters that U.S. troops even seemed quote "totally aware" that the base would be hit before midnight.

Early on, U.S. officials said the attack had been little more than a warning shot, allowing Iran to satisfy calls for revenge at home.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected that notion and said there was quote "no doubt" that Iran had the "full intention" of killing U.S. personnel.

Speaking at Stanford on Monday, Pompeo warned Iran that the U.S. would respond if provoked.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO SAYING: "Judging from the type and intensity of the strike, the regime must certainly understand must now understand what we will do if they ever pose risks to American lives.

If Iran escalates, we will end it on our terms." Here at Ain al-Asad, coalition troops said the attacks did not strike them as a display of Iranian restraint.

As one U.S. Air Force officer put it: "If you fire missiles at an air base where people are maintaining aircraft 24/7, you're probably going to kill people."



Recent related news from verified sources

US troops in Iraq got warning hours before Iranian attack

American troops at Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq were instructed to go on lockdown hours...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •NPR


Special Report: Trump addresses Iran attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base [Video]Inside the charred Iran-bombed Iraq joint base

Reuters video footage shows the damage inside Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, the site of last week's Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces. No Americans were reported harmed in the strikes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani [Video]Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran. The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched. According to Reuters, no..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.