ESPN to Reportedly Offer CBS' Tony Romo Historic Contract Tony Romo may be moving to ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team next year.

The contract offer would make Romo the highest-paid sports broadcaster in history, according to Front Office Sports.

The contract could pay between $10 million and $14 million per year.

Romo has been part of CBS' No.

1 broadcast team with Jim Nantz since retiring from the NFL in 2017.

Romo played quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for 14 seasons.

If Romo joins ESPN's 'MNF' broadcast crew, he would likely replace Booger McFarland.

McFarland and Joe Tessitore were the broadcasters for 'MNF' on ESPN for the 2019-2020 NFL season.