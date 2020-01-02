Shocking moment construction blows over due to Storm Brendan's winds in Ireland 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:34s - Published Shocking moment construction blows over due to Storm Brendan's winds in Ireland The shocking moment construction blows over due to Storm Brendan's winds in Lucan, Ireland on Monday afternoon (January 13). "The site was closed by the Health & Safety officer as a precautionary measure. Lucky no one was on the site at the time of the storm and no one was injured," said Ciaran, the filmer. 0

