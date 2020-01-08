Global  

Queen Elizabeth II 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II 'supportive' of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II is "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.
