Violent Weekend: 5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shootings In Baltimore
Violent Weekend: 5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shootings In Baltimore
It was another violent weekend in Baltimore.
Five people were killed and 10 were injured in shootings throughout the weekend across the city.
Recent related news from verified sources
|BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say 12 people were shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today
