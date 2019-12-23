Global  

Violent Weekend: 5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shootings In Baltimore

Violent Weekend: 5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shootings In Baltimore

Violent Weekend: 5 Killed, 10 Injured In Shootings In Baltimore

It was another violent weekend in Baltimore.

Five people were killed and 10 were injured in shootings throughout the weekend across the city.
12 shot, five dead, in single day of shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say 12 people were shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



