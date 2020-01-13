|
Dean DeBlois Reacts To Oscar Nom
|
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Dean DeBlois Reacts To Oscar Nom
Dean DeBlois, the Canadian co-director of "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" reacts to his Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.
The nomination is the third for the Quebec-born DeBlois who was previously nominated for the first two installments of the "How To Train Your Dragon" franchise.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Animator Dean DeBlois, sound engineer Paul Massey, production designer Dennis Gassner, and filmmaker...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this