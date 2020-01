Philadelphia City Leaders Announcing Big Change To One Of City's Most Dangerous Road 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:16s - Published Matt Petrillo reports. Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia City Leaders Announcing Big Change To One Of City's Most Dangerous Road HOMES THERE BUT CREWS REMAINON THE SCENE.IN ONE HAS BEEN INJURED.ALSO PHILADELPHIA CITYLEADERS ANNOUNCED A BIG CHANGETODAY, HAPPENING ON ONE OF THECITIES MOST DANGEROUS ROADS.FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME, SPEEDCAMERAS ARE INSTALLED ONROOSEVELT BOULEVARD.THE FIRST,ING NOTHING AT BANKSWAY, AND THAT IS WHERE"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERMATT PETRILLO'S LIVE INFELTONVILLE WITH HOW THIS YOUWILL A WORKS, MATT.REPORTER: WELL, NATASHA THECAMERAS CANDY TECH HOW FASTVEHICLES ARE TRAVELING.IF YOU TAKE A LOOK BEHIND MENOW, SOME ARE JUST GOING BYHERE ON THE BOULEVARD, ANDAUTHORITIES WANT PEOPLE TO GETIN THE HABIT OF SLOWING DOWN,BECAUSE WHEN THESE CAMERAS GOFULLY ACTIVE, IF YOU ARECAUGHT DRIVING 11 MILES PERHOUR, OR MORE OVER THE SPEEDLIMIT YOU CAN GET A FINEBETWEEN 100, AND $150.IN ALL, 32 CAMERAS WILL BEPLACED AT EIGHT INTERSECTIONAS LONG THE 12-MILE STRETCH OFTHE BOULEVARD, STARTING ATBANKS WAY, AT THE BOTTOM OFTHE MAP, AND EXTENDING UP TOTHE PHILADELPHIA BUCKS COUNTYBORDER, AS SOUTHAMPTON ROAD.IT WILL BE A FEW WEEKS BEFOREALL OF THE CAMERAS AREINSTALLED, ROOSEVELT BOULEVARDIS ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUSROADS IN PHILADELPHIA, ANDJUST TAKE A LOOK AT A WOMAN HEWE FOUND PATIENTLY TRYING TOCROSS THE ROAD HERE AT BANKSWAY, AND IT ALMOST MAKES YOUWANT TO HOLD YOUR BREATH WHILESHE SURVEYS ALL OF THEVEHICLES COMING THROUGH UNTILSHE FEELS SAFE ENOUGH TOCROSS.SHE WELCOMES THE NEW SPEEDCAMERAS.I THINK IT IS A GREAT IDEA.WE NEED IT.ALOFT PEOPLE ARE DYING.IT IS WALKING THE BOULEVARD ISDANGEROUS.I THINK THAT WILL HELP A WHOLELOT.REPORTER: I JUST SAW YOUCROSS I HAD MATE ME NERVOUS.WHAT IS GOING THROUGH YOURHEAD EVERY TIME YOU CROSSHERE.WELL, I TRY TO LOOK, ALLWAYS, BEFORE I'M WALKINGACROSS THE STREET BECAUSE I AMWATCHING AND MAKE SURE I DON'TGET HIT BY A CAR.REPORTER: IT IS DIFFICULT.YES, YES.REPORTER: WHAT MAKES IT SOCHALLENGING ALL OF THE LANES.ALL OF THE LANES AND THELIGHT TURNING AND CHANGINGBACK AND FOR THE.YOU HAVE TO KNOW HOW TO CROSSTHE STREET, IN BETWEEN THECARS.REPORTER: THE PHILADELPHIAPARKING AUTHORITY IS GOING TOOVERSEE THE NEW SPEED CAMERASPROGRAM.WE'RE ASKING WHERE THE MONEYWILL GO FROM ALL OF THOSEFINES THAT IS EXPECT TOCOLLECT?WE WILL HAVE THAT ANSWER, COMEUP ON "EYEWITNESS NEWS" A THE5:00.





