New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:43s - Published Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win. Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race PETRILLO FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".LOOKING FORWARD TO THATANSWER, MATT, THANK YOU.NEW JERSEY SENATOR CORYBOOKER DROPPED OUT OF THEDEMOCRATIC RACE FOR PRESIDENTTODAY.SENATOR BOOKER SAYS HE DOESNOT HAVE MONDAY TOY BUILD ACAMPAIGN TO WIN AND FUNRAISING WOULD BE HARDER SINCEDID HE NOT QUALIFY FORTOMORROW'S DEBATE IN IOWA.IN A VIDEO SENT TO SUPPORTERSSENATOR BOOKER WILL CONTINUEHIS MISSION TO RESTORE A SENSEOF COMMUNITY AND MEND THEMORAL FABRIC OF AMERICA.IT IS MY FAITH IN US, FAITHIN US TOGETHER AS A NATION ANDIF WE SHARE A COMMON PAIN ANDCOMMON PROBLEMS, THAT CAN ONLYBE SOLVED WITH A COMMONPURPOSE AND A SENSE OF COMMONCAUSE.SO NOW I RECOMMIT MYSELF TOTHE WORK.







You Might Like



Tweets about this