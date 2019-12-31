Global  

Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year The prestigious award was announced in Detroit on Monday morning.

The 2020 model of the iconic Chevrolet car features an engine behind the seats instead of under the hood.

Juror and Auto Critic Henry Payne A jury of 50 automotive journalists determined the winners out of a pool of new car models from 2020.

The car beat out two other finalists, the Toyota Supra and Hyundai Sonata.
