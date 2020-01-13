Super Slow Mo: Burns, Hall, Marner and more in glorious slow motion 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 06:27s - Published Super Slow Mo: Burns, Hall, Marner and more in glorious slow motion Brent Burns, Taylor Hall and Mitch Marner's gorgeous goals; heavy hits from Nick Foligno and Jake Muzzin, all in super slow motion 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this