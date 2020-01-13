Global  

2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Highlights

ET Canada’s Keshia Chante takes you on the red carpet at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, where she got the scoop on the amazing interaction between Dan Levy and Nicole Kidman from the “Schitt’s Creek” star himself.

Plus, all the snubs and surprises from the ceremony.
