Michael Bloomberg Drops Nearly $1 Million on Facebook Ads in One Day
in One Day Facebook data shows that the 2020 presidential candidate used up $825,000 this past Saturday.
Facebook data shows that
President Trump spent
around $90,000 that day.
President Trump,
via Twitter Michael Bloomberg, via Twitter Of Bloomberg's Democratic competitors,
Pete Buttigieg has spent $652,000 in the past month.
Over a 30-day period, former VP
Joe Biden has used up over
$385,000 on the platform.
Since entering the presidential race, Bloomberg
has spent over $8.5 million on Facebook.
The billionaire and
former N.Y.C.
Mayor has dropped
more than $160 million on TV ads.