Queen: 'Period Of Transition' For Harry And Meghan

Queen: 'Period Of Transition' For Harry And Meghan
Queen agrees 'transition' for Harry and Meghan

Queen agrees "period of transition" in which Harry and Meghan will spend time in Canada and UK -...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SifySBSWorldNewsIndiaTimesHinduFT.com


The Queen's statement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in full

The Queen's statement over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in fullThe head of state announced there would be a "period of transition" with Harry and Meghan - who have...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •SBSNew Zealand HeraldFT.com



Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Period of Transition' | THR News [Video]Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News

The British monarch says she supports the decision of the couple to step down as senior royals, adding that they'll live between the U.K. and Canada.

The Royal Family Holds Summit On Prince Harry And Meghan [Video]The Royal Family Holds Summit On Prince Harry And Meghan

The queen has approved a &quot;period of transition&quot; but said a &quot;final decision&quot; on Prince Harry and Meghan&apos;s royal duties will be made soon.

