Liam Hemsworth confirms Gabriella Brooks romance

PDA alert! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted kissing on the beach in Byron Bay in...



Recent related videos from verified sources Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal She has seemingly referenced her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth as she responded to a romantic request from magician The Most.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:51Published 3 weeks ago