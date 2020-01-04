Global  

New Jersey Senate Passes Ban On Plastic Bags

New Jersey Senate Passes Ban On Plastic Bags

New Jersey Senate Passes Ban On Plastic Bags

The bill would ban most retail store bags, foam food containers, some utensils, and plastic straws.
New Jersey Senate Passes Ban On Plastic Bags

WE ARE LIVE FROM TRENTON,CLEVE BRYAN FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".CLEVE, THANK YOU.THE STATE SENATE TODAYPASSED A PLASTIC BAG BAN, BILLWOULD BAN MOST RETAIL STOREBAGS, FOOD CONTAINERS,UTENSILS AND PLASTIC STRAWS.IT CALLS ON A BAN FOR PAPERBAGS AT GROCERY STORES ANDOTHER RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS.



