Attorney General William Barr Calls Pensacola Base Shooting 'Act Of Terrorism'

Attorney General William Barr Calls Pensacola Base Shooting 'Act Of Terrorism'

Attorney General William Barr Calls Pensacola Base Shooting 'Act Of Terrorism'

US Attorney General William Barr said Monday at a news conference that the shooting at a Naval airbase in Pensacola last month was an act of terrorism motivated by "jihadist ideology."
US Attorney General William Barr Calls Pensacola Base Shooting ‘Act Of Terrorism’

