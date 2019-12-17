Cerebral CEO Says Startup Aims to Offer Discreet Mental Health Care Online 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:34s - Published Cerebral CEO Says Startup Aims to Offer Discreet Mental Health Care Online Cerebral, a startup hoping to close a healthcare gap by providing online consultations and prescriptions for mental health issues, is betting users are open to ordering medicine for anxiety, depression and insomnia through the mail.