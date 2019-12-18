Global  

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb.

27 to throw their hats in the race.
45 days to declare: Conservative leadership race now underway

The race to replace Andrew Scheer as the leader of the federal Conservative party got underway today,...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •BBC News



