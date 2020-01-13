Global  

Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie'

Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie'

Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie'

Two apartment complexes under construction, a rooming house and an electronics store are some of the buildings that are now a total loss due the fire, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.
