Queen Elizabeth Holds Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth Holds Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth Holds Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

ET Canada has the latest on the showdown at Sandringham where Queen Elizabeth II summoned the three princes - Charles, William, and Harry - along with Meghan Markle on the phone from Canada, to facilitate the stepping down of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their royal duties.
Royal Fans Are Noticing Something About Queen Elizabeth's Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Statement

Fans of the royals are noticing one big thing about Queen Elizabeth‘s statement regarding Prince...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineWorldNewsExtraNew Zealand Herald


Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support

'My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a...
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldExtraJust JaredE! Online



Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Period of Transition' | THR News

Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry [Video]New Path Awaits Meghan And Harry

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports Northwestern grad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Duke and Duchess of Sussex) will be able to live in Canada and the UK, per Queen Elizabeth II. The controversial..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:09Published

