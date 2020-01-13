ITP Northview Greencastle

In first place in the west division.... northview has won three straight, a win tonight and the knights would have their longest winning streak in three years.... northview had a wic road game at greencastle against the tiger cubs.

1st qtr, cade bryan gets his knights on the board early in this one with the paul pierce elbow jumper.

Later in the qtr, greencastle is a step too slow on defense and bryan takes advantage this time for three.

Knights come out the gets red hot.

Brevin cooper is super deadly in transition and greencastle learns that the hard way as he makes the tough left handed lay in to extend his knights lead.

Greencastle rights the ship later in this one though and snaps