Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:21s
Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign.

In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.
Democrat Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of...
Booker campaign press secretary on his decision to end presidential bid

Senator Cory Booker announced he is suspending his bid for the White House. The Booker campaign's...
CBS News - Published


WarriorCandy

🌹Candy McCarthy RT @JustJared: Rosario Dawson sent some love to boyfriend Cory Booker on Twitter after he dropped out of the presidential race https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

nwademgaz

NWA Democrat-Gazette Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love… https://t.co/DJXuhrTmUY 3 minutes ago

trumptwentyj

My Lady in Red Funkytown™ RT @inthecopa: Spartacus ends presidential bid. 🤣😂😅 https://t.co/wCcDpYSxEl 3 minutes ago

mmmerrimac

Mary M McClellan RT @Reuters: Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic preside… 3 minutes ago

QueensIceZ

Zack Cory Booker ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/nXi4zanC6z 3 minutes ago

sandraUno82

Sandra Krego 🇨🇦 RT @fred_guttenberg: Very sad to see this @CoryBooker. You ran a classy, dignified, civilized campaign with substantive ideas on big probl… 3 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Rosario Dawson sent some love to boyfriend Cory Booker on Twitter after he dropped out of the presidential race https://t.co/ctsgOiH3AO 4 minutes ago

meairy

Mary Airy RT @DMRegister: Cory Booker said the decision to drop out was difficult to make, "but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wou… 5 minutes ago


New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:43

Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race. On Jan. 13, Democratic candidate Cory Booker announced his departure from the presidential race. The announcement comes on the eve of the latest..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:24

