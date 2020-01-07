Global  

Fog possible Tuesday morning; More sunshine by afternoon

Fog possible Tuesday morning; More sunshine by afternoon

Fog possible Tuesday morning; More sunshine by afternoon

Clouds return Monday night with patchy drizzle possible.

Fog will be possible Tuesday morning, with temperatures near 30 degrees.

Look for more sunshine Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will be breezy with fog and drizzle in the morning and highs in the mid-40s.
