Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebs React To 2020 Oscars Nominations

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Celebs React To 2020 Oscars Nominations

Celebs React To 2020 Oscars Nominations

From “Joker” leading the way with 11 nods to the many talented women missing from the ballot box, ET Canada has everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscar nominations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Uncut Gems' Was Snubbed By the Oscars & Lots of Celebs Are Upset

The movie Uncut Gems and its star Adam Sandler were completely shut out of the Oscar nominations this...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations [Video]'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:56Published

2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News

While a number of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry insiders are celebrating after nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday morning, other high-profile hopefuls had a..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.