Celebs React To 2020 Oscars Nominations 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:57s - Published Celebs React To 2020 Oscars Nominations From “Joker” leading the way with 11 nods to the many talented women missing from the ballot box, ET Canada has everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscar nominations.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'Uncut Gems' Was Snubbed By the Oscars & Lots of Celebs Are Upset The movie Uncut Gems and its star Adam Sandler were completely shut out of the Oscar nominations this...

Just Jared - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this