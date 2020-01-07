Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year unveiled in Detroit

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year unveiled in Detroit

2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the year unveiled in Detroit

The winners of the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year were announced in Detroit on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Corvette wins car of year award, Kia Telluride takes top SUV

DETROIT (AP) — The new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won the North American Car of the Year award...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattlePI.com


Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take top honors in 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards

Chevy Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take top honors in 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year AwardsThe votes are in, and the winners of the prestigious North American Car, Utility and Truck of the...
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year [Video]Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year

Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year The prestigious award was announced in Detroit on Monday morning. The 2020 model of the iconic Chevrolet car features an engine behind the seats instead of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

'I'm Not Ready to Let Her Go': Mother Shares Stories of Daughter Killed in North Carolina Crash [Video]'I'm Not Ready to Let Her Go': Mother Shares Stories of Daughter Killed in North Carolina Crash

A 7-year-old has died following a crash in Guilford County that involved a truck and car, according to Highway Patrol.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.