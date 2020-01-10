Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No Injuries Reported In Carroll County School Bus Crash

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
No Injuries Reported In Carroll County School Bus Crash

No Injuries Reported In Carroll County School Bus Crash

A bus was involved in an accident while on its route for Liberty High School in Carroll County earlier Monday morning, Carroll County Public Schools confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Castle County Community Mourns Death Of 16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash With School Bus [Video]New Castle County Community Mourns Death Of 16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash With School Bus

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:57Published

Vigil Held For 16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash With School Bus In New Castle County [Video]Vigil Held For 16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash With School Bus In New Castle County

Chantee Lans reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.