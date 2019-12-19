Accused Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears nervous in court

A CHINESE WOMAN ARRESTED INDECEMBER AT MAR-A-LAGO WENTBACK TO COURT TODAY.POLICE SAY 56-YEAR OLD LU JINGWAS TAKING PHOTOS AT MAR-A-LAGO AFTER BEING TOLD TOLEAVE BY SECURITY.

SHE FACESCHARGES FOR LOITERING ANDRESISTING ARREST WITHOUTVIOLENCE.

JING IS THE SECONDCHINESE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTERALLEGEDLY TRESPASSING ATPRESIDENT TRUMPS CLUB IN THEPAST YEAR.

LU JING'S IS STILLIN POLICE CUSTODY.

HER NEXCOURT DATE IS JANUAR