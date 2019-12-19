Global  

Accused Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears nervous in court

Accused Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears nervous in court

Accused Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears nervous in court

A woman accused of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago appeared nervous at a case disposition hearing Monday morning.

56-year-old Lu Jing appeared fidgety and, at times, covered her face with her hands.
Accused Mar-a-Lago trespasser appears nervous in court

A CHINESE WOMAN ARRESTED INDECEMBER AT MAR-A-LAGO WENTBACK TO COURT TODAY.POLICE SAY 56-YEAR OLD LU JINGWAS TAKING PHOTOS AT MAR-A-LAGO AFTER BEING TOLD TOLEAVE BY SECURITY.

SHE FACESCHARGES FOR LOITERING ANDRESISTING ARREST WITHOUTVIOLENCE.

JING IS THE SECONDCHINESE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTERALLEGEDLY TRESPASSING ATPRESIDENT TRUMPS CLUB IN THEPAST YEAR.

LU JING'S IS STILLIN POLICE CUSTODY.

HER NEXCOURT DATE IS JANUAR




